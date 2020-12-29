Angola: Ruling Party Mourns Death of Rodrigues Sacuaha

28 December 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luena — Angola's ruling MPLA party's vice president Luísa Damião Monday expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of the party's first municipal secretary in Moxico, Rodrigues Sacuaha, occurred last Saturday at the Moxico General Hospital, victim of illness.

In a note of condolences reached Angop on Monday, Luísa Damião expressed "heartfelt and deepest condolences" to the MPLA provincial committee in Moxico.

"In this difficult time, words prove to be insufficient to console and comfort the irreparable loss of a loved one, especially when it comes to a son, husband, father, brother, with unique human qualities," she underlines.

In the document, the party leader says that with the death of Rodrigues Sacuaha, the MPLA loses a member engaged in the tasks of the party and in the defence of noble causes.

In addition to being the first municipal secretary of the MPLA, up to the date of his death, Rodrigues Sacuaha was also an administrator of Moxico.

He has already performed the same functions in the municipalities of Cameia and Luacano, as well as those of the provincial department of Youth and Sports.

