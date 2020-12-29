Angola: Foreign Exchange Reserves Reaches USD8.140 Billion

Luanda — Angola's net foreign Exchange Reserves stood at USD 8.140 billion until 23 December, which is sufficient to cover 10 months of import.

The data are available on Angola National Bank (BNA) website, reached Angop Monday.

There is a slight increase in relation to 21 and 22 December this year, when the amount stood between USD 8.107 and USD 8.094 billion, respectively.

Since 31 January, 2020 the Foreign exchange reserves were fluctuating, with the figure moving from USD 11, 331 million (12 months of import coverage) to USD 8.140 million (10 months of import coverage), until 23 December.

There was a drop in import and export services for products and different materials in September, from 47.4 percent of the global in August to 44.7 this month.

Angola's state run news paper (jornal de Angola) announced a reduction of 4.3 percent in the prices of the exported goods.

And the index of exchanges recorded a negative variation from 47.5 percent in September, 2019 to 44.7 percent in September this year.

According to National Statistics Institute (INE), the Index of Export and Import Prices (OPI) and the indexes of Single Unit provided an approach to the real indexes of prices in sectors.

In September the prices of the exported goods had a reduction of 43.3 percent in relation to the previous month.

The group of products that contributes more to the variety of export prices are diamond with about 0.036%, agricultural products (0.022%) and the food products (0.003%) respectively.

The export sector not only recorded a variation of downgrade in trade exchange but also registered high prices for some products.

Those with increase in price are footwear with 10.2%, some agricultural products (9.4%) and clothing (8.9%).

The product groups with the greatest decrease in export prices were minerals and ores, with a negative variation of 30.1 percent.

The celluloses and paper recorded a negative variation of 21.5 and the metal 9.8 percent negatives. Regarding the oil and other exported products, the export prices reduced a reduction of 4.5 percent.

