Uganda: Bobi Wine Accuses Army of Bodyguard's Death

National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, presented medical results showing that his personal bodyguard, who was buried yesterday, was killed by an object that crushed his head and chest and blood entered the lungs causing death.

During the burial of Francis Senteza Kalibala in Kilowooza Vila Maria in Masaka City, Mr Kyagulanyi displayed X-ray images and medical result sheets. He dismissed the army and police narrative that the diseased had fallen off one of the cars in his campaign convoy.

The X-ray sheets contained a reconstruction of Senteza's head that portrayed a sunken and broken skull. The report also showed jaw-bones broken multiple times.

A medical report seen by this newspaper indicated that the injuries could have been caused by an extra force onto the head and the chest. Reports also showed that the diseased had undergone internal bleeding in the lungs.

According to Bobi Wine, these injuries couldn't have been caused by merely falling off a speeding car as army and police reported.

"The police have always come out with lies whenever they kill innocent Ugandans. They were at it this time too but the report from the medical team at Rubaga Hospital shows the true cause of the death of Frank," Mr Kyagulanyi told mourners.

Upon the display of the X-ray sheet, there were emotional scenes as mourners broke into loud wailings. Others cheered Mr Kyagulanyi.

On Sunday, Senteza was picked from the road around Busega roundabout where he had been abandoned in a pool of blood. Mr Kyagulanyi said Senteza was crushed by an army vehicle.

Later the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPF) spokesperson, Brig Flavia Byekwaso, released a statement on her official social media platforms saying the diseased had fallen off a fast moving vehicle.

"UPDF would like to clarify that the late Senteza Frank a @NUP_Ug candidate close protection person was not knocked by a Military Police Vehicle as purported, but rather fell off a speeding car Reg No UBF 850z (Drone) he tried to jump to but fell off," she said in a Facebook post.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga also released a statement with the same narrative. But yesterday, Mr Enanga said police was planning to exhume Senteza's body for a postmortem to establish the cause of death. He said the National Unity Platform officials blocked the postmortem on Ssenteza's body.

"We have now started the process of obtaining a court order to exhume the body of the victim for post mortem analysis, to classify the cause of death and the nature of injuries. The initiative is also a great opportunity for our task teams of investigators to make sure all the different parts of the investigations are completed," Mr Enanga said last evening.

At the burial, Mr Kyagulanyi said Senteza was the 21st of his supporters who have been killed by security forces.

"We are not fools. We know how government tries to play on people's minds. We shall continue chasing for the justice of our fallen comrades through all means..." he told mourners.

Mr John Baptiste Kalanzi, who spoke about Senteza, said he last saw the 6th of his 10 children a day before he died.

"When he came that night, I only offered him a rosary and asked him to be careful. He was happy and I still remember the last smile he gave me," Mr Kalanzi said.

At the requiam mass, the priests urged mourners to vote for change in the coming elections.

Clergy speak

Rev Fr John Mary Mayiga Kiwanuka, the priest of Kilowooza Parish Church in Masaka City used a biblical story about King Herod who caused suffering upon his people but was later toppled and humiliated.

"May the killers and those that ordered the killing of Senteza be buried upside down. And the prayer is that may they rest in banana plantations, not in heaven because they have not brought any peace," Rev Fr Kiwanuka remarked.

Rev Fr Deogratious Kiibi, who attended the service also reiterated the same saying: "You keep saying that the religious leaders are quiet, they stopped talking to leaders, they now talk to God directly. We ask you to vote well next month and guard your votes."

In the middle of the eulogies that hailed the deceased as a disciplined and committed member of Mr Kyagulanyi's team, presidential candidate Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde arrived. He was greeted with loud chants of "People Power, Our Power."

Gen Tumukunde, who referred to Mr Kyagulanyi as "Mr President", asked mourners to remain strong despite the violence.

"Teargas doesn't kill, so you shouldn't fear. Continue with the struggle and to you Mr President sir (Bobi Wine) be stronger...," Gen Tumukunde said.

The burial was attended by many NUP leaders including the party secretary general, Mr David Lewis Rubongoya, deputy president in charge of the central region, Mr Mathias Mpuuga, the NUP leader of the women chapter, Ms Flavia Nabagabe Kalule, and Kalungu West MP Gonzaga Ssewungu.

Mr Mpuuga condemned the brutality against journalists covering campaigns.