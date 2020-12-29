Uganda: Elderly Women Appeal to Govt for Medical Help

By Bill Oketch

A group of elderly women in Lira City have appealed to the government to roll out a home-based healthcare system to benefit them since they have no energy to walk to health facilities.

The vulnerable older persons are residents of Kakoge Ward in Lira City West Division. They comprise those mainly suffering from high blood pressure, diabetes, Parkinson disease, and stroke.

The women said they no longer have the energy to look after themselves so they depend on the mercy of God and good samaritans who offer them food and medical care.

Among them is Ms Pilomena Awino, 78, whose body has been paralysed for two months. The widow said she cannot access good healthcare since she has no caretaker apart from her young grand-daughter who mainly hustle for food to feed her.

"I am a widow. All my six children have died and I am appealing to the government to provide us with home-based healthcare so that we can be treated from home because we no longer have the energy to walk to the hospital," she said.

According to Ms Awino, extremely vulnerable individuals are dying mainly from non-communicable diseases because they cannot afford treatment. This is because they live in absolute poverty without any support from relatives and the government.

"If the government can start sending health workers to our homes to treat us, we would be able to live a little longer," she said.

Ms Medina Adero, 102, said she has been suffering from leprosy since she was 49 years old.

"I have no proper shelter but I live in an old dilapidated grass-thatched hut with a leaking roof," Ms Adero, who uses a walking stick for movement, said. She said her knees have become so weak to an extent that she cannot walk for more than 50 metres unsupported.

Mr Declarkson Owiny, 38, is a disabled person who moves with a tri-cycle but he is also suffering from a stroke. He said his problem started in 2011 and one side of his body has been paralysed since then.

"Because of my physical disability, my wife abandoned me in 2019 and since then I have been living alone," he said.

Mr Andrew Otim, the executive director of Action for Hope (A4H), an NGO operating in Lira City, pledged to support the elderly women and men with basic medical care.

On Friday, Mr Otim gave Christmas gifts to a group of 260 most vulnerable elderly people and people with disabilities. The Christmas package included soap, cooking oil, sugar, salt, tea leaves, and maize flour.

"We are going to send a medical team here who will come and diagnose you for various diseases and we shall provide free treatment for high blood pressure, diabetes, stroke and Parkinson's disease," Mr Otim said.

Ms Alice Akite, the director of Kole-based Dr Alele Foundation (DAF) School of Nursing and Midwifery, said:

"This is the most vulnerable group of people we have in our society. They need adequate healthcare but they are not getting it since many of them have been abandoned by relatives and yet they are too poor to afford treatment when they fall sick."