Somalia and UN Discuss Budget of 2021 Elections

Somalia's Minister of Finance Abdirahman Duale Beileh held talks with UN officials on Monday night.

The meeting with UN officials focused on the speeding up the country's electoral process and upcoming election budget.

"It was a pleasure to discuss Somalia Election Budget UN Somalia. We are committed to implementing all the processes," Minister Beileh said.

"United Nations is an important partner in our national development and we also discussed how we can further cooperate to deliver more progress,"

Beileh noted that the Ministry of Finance is committed to working together with efforts to improve governance in the country.

On Saturday Minister Beileh said the upcoming parliamentary and presidential elections in Somalia will cost $40 million.

According to the Minister, 90% of the budget is expected to be funded by the international community while the government will chip in a paltry 10%.