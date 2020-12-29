Somalia: Landmine Kills 7 Passengers in Lower Jubba Region

At least 7 people died and several others were wounded on when an explosive device ripped through a minibus in Tabdha-Dhobley road in Lower Jubba region.

Among those killed included a six-month baby and his mother.

According to the witnesses, the minibus was completely destroyed and described a horrific scene with dead passengers and the severely wounded survivors.

The passengers were reportedly leaving Kismayo for Dhobley district in the same region.

Rejected By His Home State Puntland Mohamed Becomes A Star In Galmudug

Mogadishu-Afgooye road to be completed in 2 weeks- Mogadishu Mayor

"We are ready to face Gov forces and we are aware they are in the process of surrounding us " Defected SNA...

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack but al-Shabaab often uses landmines and landmines, often targeting civilians using roads connecting the country's regions.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, but al Qaeda-aligned Shabaab group carries out regular attacks in and around the capital, often killing civilians and members of the security forces.

Somali National Army (SNA) and AMISOM have been fighting the group which is fighting to overthrow the internationally recognised central government.

The terror group which is affiliated to al-Qaeda was routed from the capital Mogadishu but still attacks the capital and elsewhere.