Malawi: Govt Gazettes Amended Minimum Monthly Wages for Cargo Truck Drivers

29 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Duncan Mlanjira

K140 000 for 30 tonnes and above international truck driver

K100 000 for 30 tonnes and above for local truck driver

K60 000 for driver of trucks below 30 tonnes

K1 461.54 per day for domestic workers

Minister of Labour Ken Kandodo has presented in Parliament Gazette Extraordinary 493 dated 22nd December, 2020 that has revised upwards the minimum monthly wages for wet and dry cargo truck drivers.

International truck drivers for 30 tonnes and above shall receive K140,000 minimum per month; 100,000 for 30 tonnes and above for local truck drivers and K60,000 for those driving trucks below 30 tonnes.

Kandodo has done this in exercise of the powers conferred on him by section 54 of the Employment Act in consultation with relevant organizations of employers and employees.

The Government notice says this Order may be cited as the Employment Act (Minimum Wages) Citation and commencement (Wet Cargo and Dry Cargo Truck Drivers) Order, 2020 and shall come into operation on 1st January, 2021.

It further said the Employment (Minimum Wages) Order is amended in paragraph 2 (1) by:

(a) deleting the figure 'K1,346.26' in subparagraph (a) and substitute therefor the figure 'K1,923.08'; and

(b) deleting the figure 'K1,346.26'in subparagraph (b) and substitute therefor the figure 'K1,923.08'.

It also says the principal Order is amended by inserting immediately after paragraph 2, a new paragraph 3 -- the minimum wages for a domestic worker shall be a domestic K1,461.54 per day.

Meanwhile, Minister of Justice Titus Mvalo has also gazetted amendments to Political Parties (Forms and Fees) Regulations, 2020 under Political Parties Act (No. 1 of 2018).

Mvalo has presented this in exercise of the powers conferred on him by section 44 of the Political Parties Act.

It says the Forms set out in the First Schedule shall be used for purposes of the Act, and the particulars contained in the Forms and not particularly prescribed by the Act are hereby prescribed as particulars required under the Act.

The fees set out in the Second Schedule shall be payable to the Registrar in respect of the matters to which they relate.

