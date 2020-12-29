Malawi: Moyale Wants Match Against Eagles Postponed Over Covid-19

29 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

Moyale Barracks Football Club says it would be a good idea to postpone their Saturday TNM Super League match against Blue Eagles at Mzuzu Stadium.

These sentiments are coming after a revelation by Nyasa Big Bullets that 9 more of their players have tested positive for Covid-19.

Moyale Barracks played against Bullets last Saturday in a match which they lost by 5 goals to 1 before drawing 1-1 against Mighty Tigers on Sunday.

Having brushed shoulders with Bullets players who have tested positive to the virus, Moyale Barracks Football Club officials feel their players need to be in isolation and get tested for the same before they can play their next game. This is why they want their match against Blue Eagles postponed.

General Secretary for Moyale Barracks FC, Major Fulawo Mwale, has said his players have gotten straight into isolation after their arrival from Blantyre.

"We feel the virus could be spreading. It is therefore important to have our players tested. Since it takes some time for results to be out, it would be very important for our game against Blue Eagles to be postponed because we must establish who has contracted the virus and who has not," explained Mwale.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that the derby between Be Forward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets which was supposed to take place this Saturday has been shifted to February.

The nine Bullets players who tested positive are Mike Mkwate, McFarlen Ngwira, Luke Chima, Nelson Kangunje, Henry Kabichi, Richard Chimbamba, Yamikani Magombo and Stanley Biliati.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

