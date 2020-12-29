Liberia: CPP Calls for Rerun of Nimba Disputed Election

-

Madam Edith Gongloe-Weh

The Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) says its senatorial candidate, Madam Edith Gonloe-Weh was cheated out of her legitimate electoral victory and they are therefore calling on the National Election Commission (NEC) for rerun.

According to a press release issued on Monday, December 28, 2020, the CPP is calling for a rerun of elections at centers where evidence has shown that frauds occurred in Nimba county.

"Our poll-watchers and technical team on elections have uncovered that the Nimba County Senatorial Election was characterized by widespread fraud and irregularities which clearly undermined the credibility of the election and circumvented the will and pleasure of the people", says the release.

The release said there were deliberate inconsistencies in the numbers on the official record of count issued to CPP observers on the day of the election, compared to those published by NEC.

"The unauthorized and illegal substitution of sensitive election materials with the objective of perpetrating fraud; the deliberate exposure of votes to the end of perpetrating fraud constitute some inconsistencies we have evidence of," the release indicated.

The CPP further maintained that misfeasance and malfeasance on the part of NEC Officials; the chasing of its poll workers out of some polling places by local officials, thus depriving the candidate her right to obtaining authentic information of the conduct of the election in those places are issues that the CPP has gathered evidence.

According to the CPP press release, there are pieces of evidence that show fraud and irregularities that were orchestrated against Madam Edith Gongloe-Weh in favor of Representative Jeremiah Koung.

"As an alliance that is acclaimed for adherence to the rule of law, we are currently challenging the outcome of the Nimba County Senatorial Election for the foregoing reasons. From all the evidence in possession of our technical and legal teams, we are convinced that our candidate, Madam Edith Gongloe-Weh would have won the election by a convincing and irreversible margin if the fraud and irregularities which marked the process were never orchestrated and the bare minimum standards for credible elections were upheld," said the release.

The CPP further noted that "While our legal challenge of the election result is ongoing, the regime has allegedly embarked on a clearly fruitless effort to clean the trail of its mess by going to magisterial centers in the county to tamper with voting records."

"About two days ago, at 3 A.M., residents of Saniquellie alarmed over the surreptitious movement of people identified as officials of the NEC, accompanied by officers of the Liberia National Police, at a Magisterial Center in the county. This prompted the unprovoked arrest and ill-treatment of the Secretary-General of Liberty Party's Nimba County Chapter, Mr. Princeston Lofan, by officers of the Liberian National Police," the CPP said in the release.

The release also stated that the CPP in no uncertain terms condemns acts of violence meted out against peaceful citizens who alarmed over the alleged, strange joint-operations of NEC and LNP personnel in the county and calls for the immediate and unconditional release of LP's Secretary-General and all those arrested in the aftermath of the aforementioned events, or they would begin unspecified political actions to demand their release.

"We believe that they have done absolutely nothing wrong to warrant such blatant violation of their rights; a conduct reminiscent of the days of jungle justice, coup d' etat and all forms of civil unrest in our country," the statement noted.

The CPP vowed to do everything both politically and legally to ensure that the results representing the votes the people of Nimba cast are announced. "We shall not sit idly and allow the regime to rob the people of Nimba of a victory they deserve through repression, reckless vote rigging, etcetera. We are determined to fight this matter to its legal and political conclusions with all the energy and resources we can possibly command," the release concludes.

