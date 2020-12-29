Botswana: Non-Compliance Worries Police

Gaborone — Botswana Police Service's acting public relations officer, Senior Superintendent Near Bagali, says they have recorded over 1 000 cases of people who violated curfew.

On December 23, President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi announced that a curfew would be effected from Christmas Eve to January 3, 2021. He announced that there would be no movement of people between 7pm and 4 am.

Snr Supt. Bagali said from December 26 to December 28, some motorists were stopped at road blocks while pedestrians were arrested during street patrols for moving around after 7pm.

He added that curfew violators were subjected to a fine not exceeding P5 000 or a prison term that would not exceed six months with possibility for perpetrators to face both charges.

Despite the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic and penalties thereof, Snr Supt Bagali expressed concern by some members of the public, who continued to violate measures aimed at combating the pandemic.

"Some members of the community trivialise the COVID-19 pandemic. They are in doubt as they do not believe that the pandemic exists in Botswana and therefore giving the police a difficult task of using the law to guide their risky behaviour, which puts them at the risk of getting or spreading the virus," he said.

He said even though the Presidential COVID-19 Task Force and frontline workers were working tirelessly and even risking their lives to combat the pandemic, negligent behaviour by some members of the public remained a challenge.

Snr Supt Bagali said some members of the public hosted chill sessions at farms and residences, something that was against the COVID-19 protocols.

"At such gatherings, people do not conform to COVID-19 protocols such as wearing of masks. We have also registered cases, where police officers were assaulted by some members of the public, who resisted to follow orders issued by law enforcement officers," he said.

Based on police reports from across the country, Snr. Supt. Bagali said non-compliant to COVID - 19 protocols remained a serious concern.

"The law enforcement agencies are not your enemies and the public should be focused and adhere to the protocols provided. As a nation, we must cooperate and work together to fight the common enemy which is COVID -19," he said.

On other issues, Snr. Supt. Bagali said since December 18, a total of 231 people were charged for failing to wear face masks in public areas, while 13 road fatalities were recorded and that one of the accidents claimed the life of a one-year-old baby.

Source : BOPA