Kenya: Governor Nyaribo Pledges Enhanced Health Services, Agricultural Sector Boost

Nairobi — The newly inaugurated Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo on Tuesday vowed to introduce reforms during his reign pledging to improve health service and the agricultural sector by employing new technologies.

"We will ensure adequate supply of drugs to Health centres, strengthen automation of services and employ technologies to ensure drugs reach intended people, we appeal wananchi to report issues affecting health sector especially the sell of government drugs," he promised.

Speaking after being sworn into office, Nyaribo also said his government will strengthen agriculture extension services, improve Artificial Insemination (AI) services and boost clean water provision in order to facilitate farming in the county.

"Over 80 per cent of people in Nyamira depend on agriculture, we will strengthen extension service, continue giving fertilizer , set up systems of soil testing so that farmers know what to use while planting," he said.

As part of his agenda, Nyaribo said he will improve infrastructure, devolve county services to sub-counties and also have more engagement with the youth.

Leaders from across the country led by Council of Governors Chairperson Wycliffe Oparanya and Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa vowed to work with the new county boss assuring him of maximum support as he assumed his new role.

CS Wamalwa asked him to complete all the agreed projects and memorandum started by his former boss in order to uplift lives of Nyamira the residents.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Governor Nyagarama had set up memorandum with people in this county, look for those agendas and come and look for President Uhuru Kenyatta and I and we will offer you our support," Wamalwa urged.

He lauded the smooth transition saying it's a good sign of progress of the devolution.

Oparanya urged Nyaribo to focus on his job and ignore negative opinions and comments that may derail his agenda further asking him to hire competent employees as opposed to relatives and friends who may bring him down.

"This job is not easy, have good people who will look at your job... don't hire someone because they are your relatives or friends, hire someone who is competent and they will not let you down. Relatives and friends can bring you down because they use your name wrongly," Oparanya said.

Independent Police and Oversight Authority (IPOA) Chairperson Ann Makori also congratulated the new Governor and urged him to lead the county with humility and wisdom.

Kisii Governor James Ongwae, on his part vowed to support Nyaribo and promised to provide him with clarity on any governance-related challenges.

Nyaribo also promised to support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) which was championed by his predecessor.