Kenya: Senate Passes Amended Anti-Doping Law Aligned to Wada's 2021 Code

29 December 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Senators on Tuesday unanimously passed the Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill 2020 that once assented into law by President Uhuru Kenyatta will see doping athletes face punitive measures including jail terms.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) had warned Kenya against failing to align its anti-doping laws with the new WADA codes and regulations by December 31, 2020.

The National Assembly had passed the bill on December 22, 2020.

With the Senate also having approved the bill, doping in sports will now be criminalized with those found engaging in the vice set to face the full wrath of the law.

Once assented into the law, the bill will harmonize the Anti-Doping Act of 2016 with the 2021 World Anti-Doping Code and Regulations to which Kenya is a party to.

The first WADA Code was adopted in 2004 and was later amended with a new code adopted in 2009.

The current code was ratified in 2015 and is due to be replaced by the 2021 code which will become operational on January 1, 2021.

The 2021 Code has introduced new international standards namely; the 2021 International Standard for Education (ISE) and the 2021 International Standard for Results Management (ISRM).

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy Finally Settle Twitter War
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africans Back to Lockdown Level 3 Over Covid-19 Case Surge
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land
Covid-19 to Prove a Springboard for African Innovations?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.