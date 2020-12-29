Kenya's Covid-19 Cases Rise to 96,139

29 December 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Kenya have risen to 96,139 after 147 people tested positive in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, the latest cases are from 3,043 tested samples.

The new cases comprise 137 Kenyans and 10 foreigners.

In terms of gender, 115 are male while 32 are female. The youngest is a one-year-old child while the oldest is 92.

Further, the ministry reported that 138 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours.

Of those who have recovered, 126 patients were from the home-based care programme while 12 have been discharged from various hospitals within the country.

The total number of recoveries in the country now stands at 77,659.

Meanwhile, one patient succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, raising the national death toll to 1,665.

The ministry also noted that 670 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide while 3,368 are on home-based isolation and care.

Thirty-one patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 17 of whom are on ventilator support, while 12 are on supplemental oxygen and two under observation.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy Finally Settle Twitter War
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africans Back to Lockdown Level 3 Over Covid-19 Case Surge
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land
Covid-19 to Prove a Springboard for African Innovations?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.