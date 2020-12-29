Kenya's Covid-19 Cases Rise to 96,139

Confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Kenya have risen to 96,139 after 147 people tested positive in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, the latest cases are from 3,043 tested samples.

The new cases comprise 137 Kenyans and 10 foreigners.

In terms of gender, 115 are male while 32 are female. The youngest is a one-year-old child while the oldest is 92.

Further, the ministry reported that 138 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours.

Of those who have recovered, 126 patients were from the home-based care programme while 12 have been discharged from various hospitals within the country.

The total number of recoveries in the country now stands at 77,659.

Meanwhile, one patient succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, raising the national death toll to 1,665.

The ministry also noted that 670 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide while 3,368 are on home-based isolation and care.

Thirty-one patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 17 of whom are on ventilator support, while 12 are on supplemental oxygen and two under observation.