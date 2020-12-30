East Africa: First Regional Sports Academy to Be Established in Rwanda

30 December 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

One of the key elements that appear in a recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on December 24, between Rwanda National Olympics Committee and Japan's University of Tsukuba is the establishment of an East Africa Sports Academy.

The agreement seeks to deepen cooperation between RNOSC and the Japanese university in the areas of exchange programs and training of athletes and coaches among others.

If established, the academy would see Rwanda become a regional hub for sports development.

According to the office of the Olympic Committee, the Academy is expected to provide professional courses related to coaching, Olympic values and anti-doping among other Olympic courses.

The Japanese University will, according to the MoU, provide financial support to RNOSC to establish the academy while the university's sports lecturers will also be coming to share sport science-related skills to sports professionals at the academy.

Valens Munyabagisha, the president of Rwanda's Olympic Committee, told Times Sport that the establishment of the academy will provide courses to not only Rwandans but different sports professionals from across the region.

"This is going to be a regional sports development hub whose courses are expected to attract sports professionals from the region. This sports academy is connected to MoUs that the university had previously signed with Uganda and Tanzania's Olympic committees," He said in an interview.

"Sport is an ecosystem where you need to have specialists in all departments. We, therefore, look forward to sharing skills in sports development and producing sports professionals who can have an impact in different departments," he added.

The current MoU, he said, will run until 2024 but could be renewed for another four years depending on the progress of the cooperation between the two parties.

It is yet to be announced when the East African Sports Academy will start operating but Munyabagisha revealed that his office is preparing to present a proposal to the Ministry of Sports about the project implementation roadmap.

Meanwhile, The University of Tsukuba will also soon start giving scholarships to Rwandan athletes and sports professionals to study there, as per the MoU, to equip them with advanced courses in sports administration, sports medicine and nutrition in sports.

The Japanese University's lecturers will also start sharing skills with the University of Rwanda's students on how to carry out research in Sports.

"One of the key factors that we don't look at when Rwanda's performances in different disciplines are not impressive is the lack of research on those sports. If some of our sports are not performing well, there should be a reason behind and research should respond to that. We need people who are capable of conducting research on our sport and highlight the strengths and weaknesses of each discipline," Munyabagisha explained.

Rwanda and Japan have a long-standing cooperation in sports. In 2018, another agreement was signed between RNOSC and the Japanese City of Hachimantai to host a training camp for the Rwandan Olympic athletes ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy Finally Settle Twitter War
South Africans Back to Lockdown Level 3 Over Covid-19 Case Surge
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.