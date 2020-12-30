Nigeria: 8 Killed in Foiled Bandits' Attack in Katsina - Police

Katsina — The Police in Katsina State said eight persons were killed in the early hours of yesterday in an attack on Lambo village in Kurfi Local Government Area of the state.

The deceased, according to the police, included six bandits and two residents.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer in Katsina, SP Gambo Isa, said at about 2:30 am yesterday, bandits, numbering over 30, attacked the village, killed two persons and kidnapped 17 women and six children.

Isa said the personnel of the Nigerian Police Force, Nigerian Army and Nigerian Air Force were alerted and immediately blocked all escape routes out of the village.

The team laid siege for the hoodlums and engaged them in a fierce gun duel. Six bandits were killed and all the 23 kidnapped victims were rescued, the statement added.