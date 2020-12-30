Nigeria: Covid-19 Killed 4 Doctors, Infected 476 Medical Workers - FCTA

30 December 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Terkula Igidi

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said that four doctors have died from COVID-19 since the first case was recorded in FCT in March while 476 workers have been infected by the new virus.

A statement by Mr. Anthony Ogunleye, Chief Press Secretary to the Minister of FCT, Malam Muhammed Bello, said records available to the FCTA since the first case of the COVID-19 was recorded in the FCT on March 27, showed that four doctors working in both public and private hospitals have died from the pandemic.

Ogunleye, in the statement, stressed that medical personnel would continue to take all precautionary measures in the treatment of COVI-19 patients.

Meanwhile, the FCTA has cautioned shop owners to comply with the COVID-19 guidelines or have their business premises shut down to prevent further spread of the virus. Head, Media and Public Enlightenment of the FCT COVID-19 task force, Ikharo Attah, handed down the warning while monitoring compliance at some shopping malls and business premises across the city.

