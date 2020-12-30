Tanzania: 2VP Says TASAF Projects Unifying People of Zanzibar

Zanzibar — Zanzibar Second Vice-President, Hemed Suleiman Abdalla has been impressed with the level of achievement in implementing anti-poverty programmes under the Tanzania Social Action Fund (TASAF), saying the projects are unifying people.

Mr Abdalla made the observation after visiting several TASAF projects in Unguja South region, where he said that it has been a bridge to unite people, regardless of geographical, religious and political differences.

The second Vice-President visited tree planting and vegetables growing projects at Kitogani; garden learning centre at Kizimbani, fish keeping and irrigation farm at Mtende villages.

He was impressed by all the projects initiated by TASAF.

"People are working on their projects without any racial or political discrimination," Mr Abdalla said with hope that the goals will be achieved in the implementation of the TASAF III programme.

He said that the outcomes of the projects move Zanzibar in a better position in an anti- poverty campaign supported by the World Bank, which aims at improving the lives of the most vulnerable and poor people in the country.

"Learning from the testimonies of the beneficiaries and the work on the ground, we should be proud of the project's success," he said, adding that increasing Gender Based Violence (GBV) tarnishes such success.

He directed all players and stakeholders to unite against GBV in the same way they are doing in battling poverty. He said that spoilers of the projects and corrupt leaders at all levels should not be spared.

He advised establishment of community policing to protect the projects and ensure that spoilers are taken to court.

Mr Abdalla said the projects had improved livelihood, including food security and ability to care for children, but people are being discouraged by executives who steal or cheat, yet responsible authorities like police seem to protect the offenders.

Prior to visiting the TASAF project, Mr Abdalla met and commended the TASAF programme staff in Unguja, saying it had changed the lives of thousands of people in rural areas, particularly in Pemba Island, where previously people lived in abject poverty.

Mr Makame Ali Haji, TASAF Coordinator in Zanzibar said the programme has been going on well with verification of the 34,962 intended households which are registered to benefit, and that the exercise will be complete by end of next month (January 2021).