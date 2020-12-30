Tanzania: 2020 - the Best, the Worst Performing Stocks On DSE

JATU, an agri-based startup, has emerged to be the best performing stock on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) this year.

Jatu is one of the four domestic listed companies whose shares gained on DSE this year. Others are CRDB Bank, Twiga Cement and NICO.

On the other hand, seven listed firms, led by Swissport, were the worst performers on the bourse after their shares depreciated while eleven stagnated for almost the entire year.

Jatu shares appreciated five times or by 438 per cent to close Monday's session at 2,260/- from 420/- when listed over a month ago.

The firm, listed on the alternative market, in less than a month moved two slots from the smallest company in terms of market capitalization to third position.

Jatu, which had a market capitalisation of 1.08bn/- a month, jumped to 4.89bn/- as of Monday, thanks to a rapid share price appreciation.

Jatu overtook TaTePa now the smallest listed firm with 2.24bn/- and MuCoBa 3.26bn/-.

Stock market analysts attributed Jatu bullish trend to investors scrambling to attain membership that enables one to also participate in the firm's farming project.

The sharp rise was itself a momentum of speculators to vie on the shares. Orbit Securities said in one of its weekly market reports that the mystery of the sharp rise in the Jatu price was mostly due to two main factors.

"One is the membership requirement to own at least 200 shares for one to be eligible to participate in the farming project. "With a limited number of shares, the requirement raises the counter's price with a consideration that only 110 is enough to alter the counter's price," Orbit said on its weekly Market Synopsis report. CRDB Bank takes the second position as the best performing stock of this year.

The lender, one of the largest with a balance sheet of over 7.0tri/- , shares gained by 105.26 per cent in a year to close at 195/- on Monday.

CRDB, with 509.31bn/- market cap, was also one of the most traded shares on the bourse this year, changing position with TBL.

Twiga Cement was the third on the line after being appreciated by 25 per cent to 2,500/- in a year to Monday. The share gain lifted the firm's market capitalization to 449.81bn/-.

NICO opened the year trading at 175/- but appreciated to close the Monday trading at 185/-. This equals a gain of 5.71 per cent change in a year thus pushing up its market capitalisation to 12.80bn/-.

On the other hand Swissport has been the worst performing stock this year after its share dipped 30 per cent to 1,120/- from 1,600/- at the beginning of the year. Its market capitalisation dropped to 40.32bn/-.

"Swiss has already fallen by 30 per cent since the beginning of the year following poor performance caused by a cut throat competition from NAS-Dar Airco," Orbit report said.

Tanga Cement, Simba, was the second on list of worst performers this year after its stock lost by 16.67 per cent to 500/- and drag down with it market capitalisation to 31.84bn/-.

The DSE was the third on the list of most depreciated shares in this year after its stock went down by negative 10.20 per cent to 880/- followed by DCB Bank lost by 10.16 per cent to 265/-.

Vodacom Tanzania followed after losing by negative 9.41 per cent to 770/- compared to 850/- at the start of the year. The TCCIA Investment (TICL) sunk by minus 9.09 per cent to 350/- and TOL Gases was down by negative 8.33 per cent to 550/-.

The most stagnated stocks were from the main market where six out of the eleven failed to almost trade--TaTePa while others trade but price remained unchanged was NMB Bank.

However, on the alternative market most of the stocks remained inactive for the entire year namely Mwalimu Bank, Swala and MuCoBa.