Tanzania: 2020 Marks Dar Economic Leap

The year 2020 will go down in history as the turning point of Tanzania's economic journey after the World Bank officially declared the country a lower middle income economy.

The World Bank announced on July 1, 2020 that the Tanzanian economy had been upgraded from low to lower-middle income status.

This was after Tanzania's GNI per capita increased from $1,020 in 2018 to $1,080 in 2019, which exceeds the 2019 threshold of $1,036 for lowermiddle income status.

The upgrade for Tanzania is the product of the country's strong economic performance of over 6 per cent real gross domestic product (GDP) growth on average for the past decade.

Having attained middle income status, Tanzania's next challenge is to climb up the ladder and reach the next stage of economic growth, that's the upper middle income economy.

And the East African nation has maintained its momentum towards realising true economic prosperity, with several mega strategic projects in progress across the country.

Infrastructure investment is considered an important facet for any country to industrialise.

As the government works hard to steer the country to a full industrial economy, there have been massive efforts to ensure an extensive and efficient infrastructure network becomes the cornerstone of the targeted economic growth.

The fifth-phase regime under President John Magufuli has, understandably, exerted a lot of force in the development of the infrastructure, as an enabling sector to boost the economy.

Among the country's mega projects include the Ubungo Interchange, the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), the New Selander Bridge and the Kigongo- Busisi Bridge.

Upon the projects' completion, they are anticipated to be important ingredients in the country's economic growth and also raise the citizens' living standards.

Equally, the infrastructure project will among other things, facilitate growth of economies of scale and reduce costs of doing business, which are central in specialisation, production and consumption of goods and services.

Tanzania is considered an important gateway for several landlinked countries of Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda, DR Congo, Zambia and Malawi neighbouring it and depend also on it to transport their hinterland goods to the global markets.

However, the projects will among other things boost trade and enhance people to people relationships in their countries.

Ubungo Interchange Mfugale Flyover at Tazara junction in Temeke District paved the way and the newly constructed Ubungo Interchange is now partially opened to motorists and set to survive for the next 120 years.

With a capacity to carry a total of 180 tonnes of vehicles at a go, the interchange, among other benefits, will ease traffic congestion in Dar es Salaam.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads), Eng Patrick Mfugale said that on average, at least 68,872 vehicles pass through the Ubungo junction on daily basis and pose heavy traffic congestion along Morogoro, Mandela and Sam Nujoma roads.

"The high number of vehicles passing through Ubungo, made us think of coming up with this project," he said.

The project that has three levels is constructed by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) using funds from the government of Tanzania and World Bank.

The government also plans to construct more flyovers at Morocco, Magomeni, Uhasibu junction, Kamata and Chang'ombe road junctions in Dar es Salaam.

Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line In 2017, the government launched the construction of the country's first Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line.

Recently, the government informed the public that Dar es Salaam-Morogoro stretch of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) will be fully connected soon.

The 7tri/- project is expected to transform lives by boosting trade and other social activities among Tanzanians and neighbouring countries.

Phase 1 of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project between Dar es Salaam-Morogoro is in the final stages, the Morogoro -Makutupora stretch will be completed early next year and big trials in April.

The Project Manager of the SGR project Morogoro-Makutupora, Eng Mateshi Tito revealed that phase 1 of the project stands at 90 per cent and 50 per cent for phase two.

"We are expecting the project from Morogoro-Makutupora will be completed early next year and start trials of trains in April and in case of any improvements to be handled right away," said Eng Tito.

New Selander Bridge In 2018, the government launched the construction of New Selander Bridge, which is designed to ease traffic jams in the city centre.

The new bridge connects roads linking Aga Khan Hospital and Coco beach and it measures approximately 6.23 kilometers.

With a 180-tonnage Capacity, the bridge is expected to ferry 55,000 vehicles or its whereabouts per day, and this is expected to significantly reduce congestion along the overwhelmed independence-time Selander Bridge.

The old Selander Bridge was constructed back in 1929 and named after John Einar Selander, Tanganyika's first Director of Public Works. The flagship project is likely to be open to motorists by the end of next year.

With the implementation of the project at 56 per cent, Engineer Samson Nkundineza, the team leader of the consulting firm -Afrisa Consultant- insisted on completing the project on October 14th next year.

Nkundineza issued the latest development of the project when a group of female engineers across the country made a tour of the construction site.

"Tanzanians should expect that by the end of next year they will start using the bridge, because we will have completed everything," affirmed the engineer as he assured that the construction is going smoothly.

Engineer Nkundineza explained that the road will have four lanes with two on each side.

It will connect roads linking Aga Khan Hospital through Obama, Kenyatta and Toure roads to Coco beach; with an approximate total road stretch of 6.23 kilometers, while the bridge itself is only 1.03 kilometers.

He further noted that the construction of the bridge together with the roads is estimated to cost 107 million US Dollars.

Kigongo-Busisi Bridge President Magufuli has expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing construction work of the Kigongo-Busisi Bridge in Lake Victoria.

Last Monday, Dr Magufuli inspected the construction work of the 3.2 kilometers bridge which is being implemented at a cost of 700bn/-.

Upon its completion, the Kigongo-Busisi Bridge will be the longest in East and Central Africa.

However, Dr Magufuli has ordered the contractor -- China Civil Engineering Construction Group (CCECG) to speed up the construction work by working day and night.

President Magufuli said the stage reached in executing the projects was commendable, noting that upon completion, it will enhance movement of people and goods.

He said the bridge was of great importance to the people of the Great Lakes Region comprising Tanzania, Uganda, Burundi, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads) Mwanza Regional Acting Manager Eng Vedastus Maribe told the President that the project which commenced on February 25th 2020 has so far reached 11.18 per cent of execution and is expected to be completed in February 2024.

Eng Mfugale recently said the construction was supposed to be at 17 per cent, but the process slowed down due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

However, he assured the public that everything was in place to ensure implementation of the projects goes as planned.

He said the 3.2km bridge is expected to improve both economic and social economic opportunities among wananchi in the area.

Upon completion the bridge will enable wananchi to cross the lake in four minutes, contrary to 35 minutes by a ferry.