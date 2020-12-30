Tanzania: Yanga's Duo in Doubt List vs Prisons

YOUNG Africans Head Coach Cedric Kaze has included Saido Ntibazonkiza on a doubt list of players who may miss the tough Premier League fixture against Tanzania Prisons at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Sumbawanga tomorrow.

He named other players who are on the probability list to be featured tomorrow as Yacouba Sogne and Ditram Nchimbi with the latter reportedly released from the camp to take care of family matters.

"Both Ntibazonkiza and Yacouba picked up injuries during the Ihefu match while Nchimbi has been permitted to go and settle family problems but we still have a room for the named injured players to see how they will respond to the final training session and then we will know whether to feature them or not," said Kaze.

He then elaborated that all the other players in his squad are in good health looking forward to the game while insisting that the most important thing of all is to get three points.

"Each game is different and we are aware that Tanzania Prisons are a good side too as they play as a team and they have a coach with vast experience of the Mainland Premier League but we have prepared in accordance with the status of the game itself," he said.

He continued that they know that many teams have not managed to get good results versus Tanzania Prisons at Nelson Mandela Stadium as such; it is their task to uplift morale in the team in order to win the encounter after the normal period of play.

Both teams will play their first game of the second round of the unfolding league campaign with Yanga still topping the pyramid with 43 points after 17 duels.

On the other hand, the hosts Tanzania Prisons are 11th on the table with 21 points accumulated following 17 meetings as such, they also require maximum three points to climb up the league ladders.

However, in his recent remarks, Tanzania Prisons Manager Prosper Mzeru said the nature of preparations they are doing are the same they do when facing any team in the league.

"All matches are the same. It does not matter whether you are facing Mwadui or Biashara United since at the end, you get the same three points regardless which side you played against. What differ are the names of teams," said Mzeru.

He added that the other difference between his team and Yanga is that the latter have more foreign based players while Tanzania Prisons is made up of domestic players he cemented that on the pitch, nothing is different.

"If we managed to draw against them in Dar es Salaam with our domestic players, it means we are much better than them and ready to take on the fight," he confidently narrated.

In another development, Yanga Information Officer Hassan Bumbuli disclosed that after the Sumbawanga mission, the squad will return to Dar es Salaam and be given at least three days off before regrouping and heading to Zanzibar for the 2021 Mapinduzi Cup.