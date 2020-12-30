Nigeria: I Didn't Call for Coup, Have No Problem With Buhari - Kukah

30 December 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Auwal & Saawua Terzungwe

Sokoto and Abuja — The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Hassan Kukah, has denied calling for a coup in the country, saying also that he has no problem with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Daily Trust reports that mixed reactions have continued to trail Kukah's Christmas message in which he said the country was on the verge of becoming a failed state under President Buhari.

Kukah, in the message, accused President Buhari of nepotism, saying there could have been a coup if a southerner was the president and had done a quarter of what the president had done.

The Presidency had described Kukah's statement as an attempt to stoke the embers of hatred, sectarian strife and national disunity while the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) termed it as "reckless, inflammatory and unguarded."

But while responding to questions in Sokoto, yesterday, Kukah said: "If you call for a coup, it means it is something that is not here. It is something that will happen in the future. So is grammar.

"So if I call for it, it means it is not ready. But if I say had it been so, so and so it would have, the tenses are completely different and I maybe probably wrong, if you know better, let me know. So it is unfair for any journalist or newspapers to say that I called for a military coup."

Kukah, however, insisted that there was no problem between him and President Buhari.

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Rev. Yunusa Sabo Nmadu (Jnr.), has said that any attempt by any group or agency of government to arrest or harm Kukah, would be resisted.

He said there was nothing new about what Kukah said. He urged the federal government to take steps towards addressing those concerns raised by Kukah, rather than allegedly sponsoring fake groups to attack the clergy.

However, a pressure group, Citizens Conscience Group of Nigeria (CCGN), has asked the Department of State Services (DSS) and the police to invite Kukah over his Christmas message. The group's chairman, Dr. Sanusi Na-Malam, said Kukah's statement was endangering the country's unity.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy Finally Settle Twitter War
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Zimbabwe's Marriages Amendment Bill in Lobola Stalemate

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.