Nigeria: I Didn't Call for Coup, Have No Problem With Buhari - Kukah

Sokoto and Abuja — The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Hassan Kukah, has denied calling for a coup in the country, saying also that he has no problem with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Daily Trust reports that mixed reactions have continued to trail Kukah's Christmas message in which he said the country was on the verge of becoming a failed state under President Buhari.

Kukah, in the message, accused President Buhari of nepotism, saying there could have been a coup if a southerner was the president and had done a quarter of what the president had done.

The Presidency had described Kukah's statement as an attempt to stoke the embers of hatred, sectarian strife and national disunity while the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) termed it as "reckless, inflammatory and unguarded."

But while responding to questions in Sokoto, yesterday, Kukah said: "If you call for a coup, it means it is something that is not here. It is something that will happen in the future. So is grammar.

"So if I call for it, it means it is not ready. But if I say had it been so, so and so it would have, the tenses are completely different and I maybe probably wrong, if you know better, let me know. So it is unfair for any journalist or newspapers to say that I called for a military coup."

Kukah, however, insisted that there was no problem between him and President Buhari.

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Rev. Yunusa Sabo Nmadu (Jnr.), has said that any attempt by any group or agency of government to arrest or harm Kukah, would be resisted.

He said there was nothing new about what Kukah said. He urged the federal government to take steps towards addressing those concerns raised by Kukah, rather than allegedly sponsoring fake groups to attack the clergy.

However, a pressure group, Citizens Conscience Group of Nigeria (CCGN), has asked the Department of State Services (DSS) and the police to invite Kukah over his Christmas message. The group's chairman, Dr. Sanusi Na-Malam, said Kukah's statement was endangering the country's unity.