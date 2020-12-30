Nigeria's First Criminologist, Prof Odekunle, Dies of Covid-19

The first professor of criminology in Nigeria and member of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Olufemi Odekunle, is dead.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, on Tuesday at the joint national briefing on the taskforce, said that "a good friend of this government has just passed on at 6:30pm".

Mustapha, however, did not name the person. Family members and business partners that were contacted confirmed that it was Prof. Odekunle that the SGF was referring to.

It was gathered that the late Odekunle died at the COVID-19 isolation center in Gwagalada, Abuja, on Tuesday evening.