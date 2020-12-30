Nigeria: MTN Begins Rural Telephony Connectivity in 3,000 Locations

MTN Nigeria has identified over 3,000 locations for a phased rollout over three years to connect millions of Nigerians living in underserved and unserved communities nationwide through its rural telephony programme.

Today, over 20 million Nigerians live in areas with limited or no coverage, MTN aims to change this. The rural telephony program kicked off this year. Thus far, 583 live rural sites have been installed nationwide.

More than half of which were installed this year and connect communities such as Kurba, Agbiyi Umuede, Tobolo, Opaha, Tudun Faila, Oguru Uzo Uwani and Sarkin Kaya Rini. Going forward, MTN plans to install more than 1,000 new sites each year in the next few years to cover all the identified locations.

To achieve this ambitious goal, MTN has been working with technology partners. Together, they are deploying infrastructure that will accelerate connectivity and aid the consistent rollout of low-cost connectivity solutions in these areas that have non-existence or limited network coverage and broadband services.

Speaking on this initiative, Mazen Mroue, Chief Operating Officer, MTN Nigeria said: "Our core belief is that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern, connected life. It is driven by an understanding of the potential impact of connectivity on the socioeconomic outcomes of individuals, communities and the country as a whole.

"This belief drives our rural expansion goals and fuels our commitment to continue pushing until everyone is connected." MTN Nigeria continues to invest significantly in expanding existing capacity and installing new technologies; thus advancing digital inclusion.