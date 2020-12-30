Tanzania: Sports Minister Geared to Heighten Sports Status

THE Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Innocent Bashungwa said uplifting sports and sportsmanship status is the top priority of his five-year tenure.

The minister who made that promise in his meeting with local coaches and former players and athletes, said the government has already set a budget for Sports Development Fund to ensure the target is met.

"I have called you in order to hear your views and comments how to manage and run sports activities. From you we can learn how you played and manage your sports activities," said the minister.

Adding, the Minister said the switch from amateur centred National Sports Council's constitution of 1967 to present era's professionalism, has been very productive as of today there are 2000 professional players in the country as 28 other pros playing outside the country.

The minister also used an occasion to congratulate all players who enabled Tanzania to play in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in 1980.

In retrospect, the ministry's Deputy Minister Abdallah Ulega said he will ensure all resolutions reached in the meeting are executed so as the desired goal is attained.

Speaking on behalf of sportsmen and women, Tanzania sports analysts and the former Young Africans and Taifa Stars, Ali Mayay Tembele thanked the government for the move which he said will benefit the whole sports sector.

He urged the government and sports stakeholders to invest in sports and its infrastructure while also working hard to improve sports at grassroots level.