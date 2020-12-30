Nigeria: Buhari Congratulates New WBF Super Featherweight Champion Ridwan Oyekola

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated new World Boxing Federation (WBF) International Super Featherweight champion, Ridwan Oyekola, "The Scorpion".

President Buhari, in a statement issued on Tuesday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, joined all Nigerians to celebrate the historical feat after 57 years.

The President said Oyekola's victory over an Argentine fighter, Lucas Montessino, brought more glory to the country, in a sport where another Nigerian, Anthony Joshua consistently blazes the trail.

He enjoined all youths to diligently follow their passion to the point of global recognition and celebration.

Buhari, who expressed belief that the new Super Featherweight Champion realised his dream after many years of focus and discipline, urged more commitment to sustain his place in history, after the Late Dick Tiger.

The President also lauded the Local Organising Committee for the WBF Title Match, which held in Nigeria.