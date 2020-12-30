Nigeria: Buhari Congratulates New WBF Super Featherweight Champion Ridwan Oyekola

30 December 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated new World Boxing Federation (WBF) International Super Featherweight champion, Ridwan Oyekola, "The Scorpion".

President Buhari, in a statement issued on Tuesday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, joined all Nigerians to celebrate the historical feat after 57 years.

The President said Oyekola's victory over an Argentine fighter, Lucas Montessino, brought more glory to the country, in a sport where another Nigerian, Anthony Joshua consistently blazes the trail.

He enjoined all youths to diligently follow their passion to the point of global recognition and celebration.

Buhari, who expressed belief that the new Super Featherweight Champion realised his dream after many years of focus and discipline, urged more commitment to sustain his place in history, after the Late Dick Tiger.

The President also lauded the Local Organising Committee for the WBF Title Match, which held in Nigeria.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy Finally Settle Twitter War
South Africans Back to Lockdown Level 3 Over Covid-19 Case Surge
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.