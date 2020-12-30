Nigeria: Edo Governorship - Court Admits Forgery Document Against Obaseki

A Federal High Court in Abuja has 2 Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.

The documents, admitted yesterday by Justice Ahmed Mohammed, included Form EC9 from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and one of its chieftains, Williams Edobor, are alleging that Obaseki supplied false information to INEC concerning his University of Ibadan degree for the September governorship election.

Also, Justice Mohammed has dismissed the suit by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenging the process for the nomination of Osagie Ize-Iyamu as candidate of the APC in the governorship election.

The judge ruled that having been overtaken by events, the action had become an "academic exercise".

Meanwhile, the court has fixed Wednesday for additional witnesses.