Tanzania: NCAA Drafts Bright Roadmap for Ngorongoro

Arusha — Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA) is lining up a number of strategies to realize a sharp increase in income.

Senior officials with NCAA confirmed yesterday at Olduvai Gorge that plans are afoot to attract investors and have more tourists stay longer in the area.

NCAA Head of Planning and Investment, Senior Assistant Commissioner Needpeace Wambuya said yesterday the Authority has identified several strategic areas and invite domestic and foreign investors to tap the opportunity.

If both meet the required requirements, locals will be prioritized. Private sector has highly been welcomed to invest in the world renowned crater and unbroken caldera.

Public institutions are also invited to boost investment. Already frameworks have been designed under the General Management Plan (GMP) but with strict caution on environmental conservation and wildlife protection.

Commissioner Wambuya said that return for investment in NCA is assured given the international status of the geopark.

Areas to be invested in include hotels and lodges; semi-permanent camps, seasonal camps, mobile camps and picnic sites.

Specific geographical areas for investment include Alkarian Gorge, Lemuta Hills, Olgoo Mountains and Kakesio.

"If all these are well addressed and opportunities tapped, it means more persons will invest, leading to many tourists coming, staying longer within Ngorongoro and earn individuals and government substantial income," said Mr Wambuya.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Environment Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He was speaking at a session with editors and senior journalists, who are visiting Ngorongoro to learn of achievements, challenges and future plans of the Authority.

Contracts for the investors will depend on capital to determine if they will be short or long term.

Already on cards is a plan by the Authority to construct an airport that will see landing of two-engine planes, easing tourists' arrivals and departure.

A petrol station will also be built in the area. Tourism Services Senior Conservation Commissioner, Mr Paul Fisoo invited investors to invest in the area that boasts of having nine craters in the unbroken caldera.

He appealed to third parties not to charge too much on tourists as that leads to most of them not returning to Tanzania due to the hidden costs.

He invited locals, including the youth to go to Ngorongoro for sight-seeing and get to know the history of places, such as Olduvai Gorge where the early human being originated.