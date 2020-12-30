Tanzania: PM Pays Tribute to Fallen Bishop Banzi

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has called on Tanzanians to honour and keep the legacy of fallen Catholic Bishop Anthony Banzi, by emulating his life filled with gentleness and humbleness.

The Premier made the plea in Tanga at the funeral of Rev Bishop Banzi, who passed on last Sunday at Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH), in Dar es Salaam, where he was receiving treatment.

Until his death he was the Archbishop of the Catholic Diocese of Tanga. The funeral service of the departed Bishop was held at St Anthony's Cathedral of Padua, Tanga Catholic Diocese.

Mr Majaliwa was representing President John Magufuli at the funeral service. The Prime Minister described the departed Bishop Banzi as a true man of God, who devoted his life to teach and guide people to God's teachings.

He said Bishop Banzi also gave priority to various social issues including education, health and water.

"Today, as we pay our last respects to Bishop Banzi we are proud of his life and great contribution to the cause of peace, harmony and social cohesion with the aim of building unity, love and solidarity in Tanzania. We (the Government) will never forget him," Majaliwa said.

The Prime Minister also used the opportunity to extend his condolences to the deceased's family, relatives, the Tanzania Episcopal Conference (TEC) and all the Catholic faithful in the country.

"Let us pray for him so that God may accept his pastoral work which he has been doing during his lifetime and to rest him in peace."

The Archbishop of the Catholic Diocese of Mtwara, Bishop Titus Mdoe, presided over the requiem.

Leading the funeral service, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Dar es Salaam, Rev Archbishop Jude Taddaeus Ruwa'ichi, who is also Archbishop of the Eastern Metropolitan, said Bishop Banzi was a teacher, who taught the faithful with integrity, justice and peace.

"Bishop Banzi was a man of faith and a witness to what he believed. He said in his life Bishop Banzi faced many challenges but with his faith he depended on Christ and through him he overcame them," he said.

The Minister of State, Vice-President's Office Union and Environment, Ms Ummy Mwalimu said women in Tanga Region have lost a good father and guardian, who liked to counsel and unite them like his own children using his theme of wisdom, unity and peace.

"I am one of the beneficiaries of the love, kindness and wisdom of Father Bishop, despite the fact that I am not a Catholic but father Bishop Banzi was always open and welcomed me to his house and gave me his blessings. He also prayed for me because he believed all people are one." said Ms Mwalimu.

On his part, Tanga Regional Commissioner (RC), Martine Shigella said Bishop Banzi was humble, honest and drummed for development and wanted to see Tanga region move forward.

Reading the biography of the late Bishop Banzi, Father Richard Kimbwi said the late was born on October 28th, 1946.