Tanzania: Hate Corruption, It Wastes Taxes Paid for Development

A WISEMAN will always tell you that the biggest disease in mankind is corruption and its only known cure and vaccine is transparency.

If you don't believe in that then switch to United States elect President, Joe Biden's school of thought: "Corruption is a cancer, a cancer that eats away at a citizen's faith in democracy, diminishes the instinct for innovation and creativity."

The list might be long on why corruption is an enemy of the people, an enemy of development with a Nobel Prize laureate, Rigoberta Menchú crowning it all that: "Without strong watchdog institutions, impunity becomes the very foundation upon which systems of corruption are built."

And if impunity is not demolished, all efforts to bring an end to corruption are in vain. That is the exact world every Tanzanian wants, the people want a government that is allergic to corruption and a government that faces head-on the corrupt and wrestles them to the ground.

On the breath, the fifth phase government under President John Magufuli deserves praise for not mincing words and bravely fighting corruption with all its 'mild' and baptised names of kickbacks and clandestine payments in corridors.

It is worth praise to leaders in public offices who give corrupt practices no time, while emulating President Magufuli's style of leadership of calling a spade a spade and not a big spoon, where truth and justice must be said.

From the top to the bottom, no culprit has been spared the President's wrath as he has maintained his crusade of weeding out corrupt people and their syndicates in the system and this is the kind of transparency Tanzanians want.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As a patriotic citizen who wants value for money and hate corruption, recall this: "I have received a lot of grievances from the citizens concerning the District Executive Director, Revocatus Kuuli, I had warned him before and I even sent the Tabora Regional Commissioner to talk to him but nothing has changed, I therefore, terminate his appointment from today," said President Magufuli amid cheers from wananchi.

Surely, this is a leader who walks his earlier political campaign talk and should be supported, because if corruption is taken for granted and baptised with all sorts of fancy names, taxes will not be paid, the poor will not get justice and only few well connected people will reap, where they did not sow.

The only way for any citizen who loves his/her nation is to shun corruption, because it erodes the trust people have in the government and wastes taxes paid for important community projects - meaning we have to put up with poor quality services or infrastructure, or we miss out altogether.