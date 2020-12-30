Tanzania: Pccb Launches Door-to-Door Public Awareness Campaign

30 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

THE Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in Mpwapwa District Dodoma Region has launched a door-to-door public awareness campaign, targeting to tackle all forms of corruption from grassroots level.

Julieth Mtuy, the bureau's district commander said that there have been cases of unreported acts of corruption and the new campaign will help the authority avail itself to the public it serves.

"This is like a mobile clinic. We will move from one village, one ward to the other to reach more people," she said in Mima village, where it was expected the bureau will provide service to the people, who otherwise had no chance to voice their concerns to the bureau's office downtown.

She said that her office will attend to all concerns raised by the general public on prevention and combating of corruption in the area.

The commander said the new strategy is being supported by the district authority that has also been joining with a team of experts to ensure the problems facing people are addressed amicably.

Residents at Mima village had expressed their concern to the government over the Tanzania Social Action Fund (TASAF) that it was not benefiting the needy community.

"There are people here who are seriously in need of this aid yet the fund is benefiting unqualified individuals," she said.

She instructed TASAF Mpwapwa Managers to conduct an immediate audit into the claim and report the developments to the bureau.

The residents here hailed the bureau for embarking on such a unique approach that will help increase awareness and connection between the bureau and the people.

Mathias Mihayo, a 60year-old resident said economic challenges have made many residents not to visit the bureau's office and report acts of corruption in the village.

However, he urged the bureau to conduct regular visits in other village(s) to help address challenges members of the public face.

