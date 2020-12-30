Namibia: Wakudumo a Threat to Geingob's Govt - Rundu Protesters

PROTESTERS marching against the appointment of Chinese national Charlie Xi as an advisor to Kavango East governor Bonifatius Wakudumo have accused the politician of being antagonist towards the development of Namibia.

Protesters marched from the Rundu sports stadium and stopped at the regional council to handover one of two petitions to the chairperson of the management committee, Damien Maghambayi, before proceeding to the office of the governor to hand over the other petition addressed to him.

Speaking during the handover of the first petition, the spokesperson of the protesters, Petersen Kambinda, warned president Hage Geningob of the threat Wakudumo poses to his government, if he is not asked to step down within 24 hours from the time the petition is received.

"Wakudumo is unpatriotic and has once again shown recklessness in his decision-making. We have heard news that Xi's appointment was revoked, but there is no proof; we all know Wakudumo is a 'slippery' man," Kambinda said.

He added that Wakudumo is a divisive leader that propagates tribalism by questioning their citizenship status by referring to Nyemba-speaking residents in the region as Angolans rather than Namibians.

"Having governor Bonifatius Wakudumo in office is a serious liability to the president; he is a counterproductive person. He is unfit to lead us and should resign or be dismissed with immediate effect," he said.

The protesters gave an ultimatum to the president and the regional councillors to meet their demand of announcing a new governor by 15 January 2021.

"This demonstration is the first of many and we cannot guarantee a peaceful second demonstration on 15 January 2020, should our needs not be met," the protesters chanted.

One of the protesters, Richard Mushongo, said he was thrilled to be part of the demonstration, describing it as a "revolutionary" moment.

"I am happy with the turnout, I am happy the people are not afraid. We have made our statement to refute the labelling of Kavango people as lethargic," Mushongo noted.

He further pointed out that even though the whole nation could be not be present, their message has been heard.

"For 30 years we have endured insults of being called cowards, being uneducated and poor. No more!" he stressed.

Innocent Haingura, who is a member of the organising committee, cautioned that should their demands not be met by the powers that be, the first step will be to lock the governor's office.

"It is our office and we will take it back if Wakudumo is not removed. We have given them a timeframe and are confident that action will be taken shortly," he said.

He said the region needs stewards that will exhaust its agricultural potential to boost employment, as they are tired of the humiliation of being called the poorest region consistently over the years.

"We need leaders that are immersed in the development of this region, pertaining to issues of education and dilapidated hospitals, and not leaders that are chasing tenders," he said.

The protesters were adamant that the region has rich resources, and if managed properly and without the "cancer of self-enrichment", Kavango East could fourish.

"We have timber from which furniture can be manufactured locally, we have fertile soil for agriculture to feed the nation, an abundant source of water, and we now also have oil. How can we still be poor?"

Organisers of the protest, the Kavango East Concerned Group (KECG), added that although there had always been divisions along tribal lines, the unity shown during the demonstration indicated that there is more love than hate among the many tribes in the region, and "togetherness" can be achieved.