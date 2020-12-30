Angola: Luanda With Short Daily Water Supply

Luanda — The Luanda Water Company (EPAL) has a daily production of 550 million litres, which is insufficient to meet the needs of the Angolan capital, estimated at 1.5 billion.

The information was released Monday in Luanda by EPAL's CEO, Fernando Cunha, during an interview with the TV Zimbo.

The official told the television station that the capital's current daily producing capacity stands at 75 percent of the 1.5 billion litres needed.

He added that EPAL is 17 years behind in terms of water supply, explaining that the latest structuring project goes back to the year 2003.

"Reversing the current situation requires investments. In fact, there is need for investments in water," said Fernando Cunha, mentioning the Kilonga project he said is delayed due to lack of funding, and Bita alone estimated at Usd 910 million.

Recently, there was a roar in the local media that the Luanda David Bernardino Paediatric Hospital was out of water supply, which Fernando Cunha explained with a delay in the conclusion of repair works at Kifangondo water treatment plant.

He further explained that a repair work at Kifangondo plant that was supposed to be complete in 24 hours' time, ended up taking 48 hours, which affected the supply to the southern part of Luanda.

The official announced that alternative projects are underway to make sure such a situation do not occur again in Luanda hospitals.

Luanda province is currently served by 12 supplying stations, with stress to those of Kifangondo, Luanda Sudeste, Calumbo, Bita and Bom Jesus.

