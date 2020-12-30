Angola: Covid-19 - Angola With 17,371 Infections

29 December 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The number of positive cases of Covid-19 in Angola has reached 17. 371, since the first infection was reported in the country in March this year, the Health authorities announced Tuesday evening in Luanda.

Delivering the daily Covid-19 update briefing, the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, said of the above number, 6,341 are active cases, 10,627 recoveries and 403 deaths.

According to the official, the active sick include three in critical condition, six in grave state, 71 in moderate, 91 with light symptoms and 6,170 asymptomatic.

Over the last 24, Angola has reported no death, 75 new positive cases and 306 recoveries, said the secretary of State.

Mufinda stated that of the newly infected patients, 25 come from central Cuanza Sul province, Luanda reported 22 and northern Cabinda (08).

Northern Zaire province recorded eight infections, followed by northern Uige with five, norheastern Lunda Sul (03), northern Malanje (02) and eastern Moxico (02).

The ages of the new Covid-19 patients range from three months to 66 years, 44 males and 31 females, while the recoveries have been recorded in Luanda (294) and northeastern Lunda Norte province (12).

The Angolan labs in the last 24 hours have conducted 2,964 RT-PCR tests that detected 75 infections, which is a daily infection rate of 2,6 percent.

The overall number of lab specimens processed since March this year stands at 307,348, of which 17,371 are positive, showing an accumulated infection rate of 5,7 percent.

Currently, there are 171 Covid-19 patients being monitored in medical centres around the country.

Under institutional quarantine there are 255 persons, while 4,031 are under epidemiological surveillance. Two patients from southeastern Cuando Cubango province have been discharged from hospital in the last 24 hours, the source also announced.

