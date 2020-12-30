Gambia: Work in High Gear At Gunjur Mini Stadium

A work is currently on high gear at the Gunjur Mini Stadium.

The Kombo South Coastal town Mini Stadium construction project started with smoothing of the football pitch followed by the construction of the perimeter, pavilions, dress room and glassing of the football ground.

The Gunjur Mini Stadium construction project is bankrolled by world's football governing body FIFA and coordinated by The Gambia Football Federation (GFF).

Meanwhile, the ground is expected to host league and international matches after the completion of the project.

