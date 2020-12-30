Gambia: Work in High Gear At Gunjur Mini Stadium

29 December 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

A work is currently on high gear at the Gunjur Mini Stadium.

The Kombo South Coastal town Mini Stadium construction project started with smoothing of the football pitch followed by the construction of the perimeter, pavilions, dress room and glassing of the football ground.

The Gunjur Mini Stadium construction project is bankrolled by world's football governing body FIFA and coordinated by The Gambia Football Federation (GFF).

Meanwhile, the ground is expected to host league and international matches after the completion of the project.

Wrestling stakeholders re-elect Sering Modou Faye Cham as president

GFF club management meeting set for Jan. 10 as new league edges closer

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy Finally Settle Twitter War
South Africans Back to Lockdown Level 3 Over Covid-19 Case Surge
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.