Gambia: Barrow Crowned Fans Foreign-Based Player of the Year

29 December 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.s. Camara

Scorpions and Bologna striker, Musa Barrow was on Sunday awarded best Gambian foreign-based footballer award for 2020.

The 22-year-old Gambian international, who is currently on loan at Italian top flight side Bologna beat CSKA Sofia in-form striker Ali Sowe and Sampdoria centre back Omar Colley for the award which took place on Sunday.

According to Fallaboweh, the award as introduced by Gambian Sports Journalists in 2016 has now been won by four different players namely: Steve Trawally, Assan Ceesay, Ebrima Colley and Musa Barrow.

Meanwhile, the last two winners of the individual accolade were all players from Italian Serie A.

