Gambian Duo Score to Salvage Point for Sheikh Jamal

29 December 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.s. Camara

Gambian international duo Pa Omar Jobe and Solomon Kanform both scored to salvage a crucial point for their Bangladeshi side, Sheikh Jamal, during their 2-2 draw against Bangladesh Police FC in their Federation Cup played at the Bangabandhu National Stadium on Sunday.

The 22-year-old playmaker Kanform and striker Jobe both scored in the second half to help their side earn a point against the police side on Sunday.

Former Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) player, Solomon Kanform's fine performance during the game earned him the Man of the Match award after scoring and providing an assist for his compatriot.

Meanwhile, the draw was the fourth match that both Gambians (Solomon and Pa Omar) have scored in a match.

Former Real de Banjul player, Pa Omar Jobe has so far scored four goals and assisted one in five matches, while Kanform scored three and assisted one in five matches for Sheikh Jamal in the Bangladesh Premier League.

GFF club management meeting set for Jan. 10 as new league edges closer

Barrow crowned fans foreign-based player of the year

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy Finally Settle Twitter War
South Africans Back to Lockdown Level 3 Over Covid-19 Case Surge
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.