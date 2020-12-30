Gambian Duo Score to Salvage Point for Sheikh Jamal

Gambian international duo Pa Omar Jobe and Solomon Kanform both scored to salvage a crucial point for their Bangladeshi side, Sheikh Jamal, during their 2-2 draw against Bangladesh Police FC in their Federation Cup played at the Bangabandhu National Stadium on Sunday.

The 22-year-old playmaker Kanform and striker Jobe both scored in the second half to help their side earn a point against the police side on Sunday.

Former Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) player, Solomon Kanform's fine performance during the game earned him the Man of the Match award after scoring and providing an assist for his compatriot.

Meanwhile, the draw was the fourth match that both Gambians (Solomon and Pa Omar) have scored in a match.

Former Real de Banjul player, Pa Omar Jobe has so far scored four goals and assisted one in five matches, while Kanform scored three and assisted one in five matches for Sheikh Jamal in the Bangladesh Premier League.

