Rwanda: Churches Turn to Virtual Event Platforms for New Year's Eve Prayers

For years, it has been a tradition for Christians in different parts of the country to gather in their respective churches on the night of December 31 to watch and pray as they cross over to the New Year.

This year, however, it will not be the case, thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions instated by the government, barring night events and establishing a curfew that starts 8p.m during the festive season.

Despite this, believers are devising ways of having prayers and fellowshipping with one another in worship as the year ends.

Church leaders that spoke to The New Times showcased how Christians can have an opportunity for prayer on New Year's Eve, with options ranging from zoom meetings and live YouTube services to television.

A congregation during a church service at Christian Life Assembly in Kigali on December 25. Photo: Craish Bahizi.

"We have two alternative sessions. One will be on zoom on Thursday, December 31 evening for people to share their prayer requests for the coming year. The other will be on YouTube from 11p.m to 1a.m where we will pray together as we end the year and start a new one," said Bishop Fidèle Masengo of Four Square Church - Kigali.

He, however, said online events are often not well attended due to the fact that not everyone can afford internet and the gadgets used to connect for such.

For Jubilee Revival Assembly, a church based in Kimironko - Kigali, they also plan online prayers via YouTube,

"We are preparing to do an online service. And some churches that I know are also expected to do the same," said Didas Ngoboka, one of the pastors at the church. "Not having the opportunity to gather physically does not give us the liberty to just sleep on New Year's Eve. I think people that have pastors and churches that will host online services should be awake and pray."

However, he noted that there may be churches that will not have online programs, but this should not be an excuse for believers to not pray as they enter into the New Year.

"There is someone who may say: 'At our church we don't have an online service.' I advise such a person to use other options like TV to follow prayers by other churches that will be aired during the night. It is important that you are awake and praying, calling upon God for 2021."

For the Catholic Church, information that The New Times has is that Cardinal Antoine Kambanda will be leading a mass on the evening of New Year's Eve, and it will be aired on Pacis TV and Radio Maria around 4 or 5p.m.

So far, the Anglican church has not showcased preparations for live online events, but Archbishop Laurent Mbanda told this newspaper that Christians are expected to pray in their usual prayer groups (through social media).

The main prayer service for the Anglicans will be held physically on January 1, 2021. Other churches have also organized prayers on the same day - even those that will be holding online events on December 31, 2020.

According to information from the Ministry of Local Governments, churches are allowed to host physical prayer gatherings on January 1, 2020, during day time.