Mozambique: ***no Headline Found***

Maputo — HEALTH MINISTRY CALLS FOR "SCRUPULOUS OBSERVANCE" OF COVID-19 PREVENTION MEASURES

Maputo, 29 Dec (AIM) - Mozambique's Deputy National Director of Public Health, Benigna Matsinhe, on Monday urged that, during the current festive season, citizens must scrupulously observe the measures to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

Speaking at a Maputo press conference, she said that during the Christmas celebrations, there had been "foci of non-compliance" with the measures advocated by the government, which include wearing masks in public, frequent washing of hands, avoiding crowds, and limiting the number of people who may attend events.

"We would like to make a vigorous appeal for the supreme need of observing the measures to prevent and fight against Covid-19", Matsinhe declared.

She noted that Mozambique is still in a "State of Public Calamity", declared by President Filipe Nyusi on 7 September. The reasons for this measure remain valid, said Matsinhe, and the appearance of new variants of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 shows that nobody should drop their guard in the fight against this disease.

"The serious consequences deriving from non-compliance with the Covid-19 prevention measures will first affect individual health, and then the health of the community in general", she warned.

"We repeat that the fight against Covid-19 s not a task exclusive to the government", said Matsinhe. "It's a task for each and every one of us, since, before it is a government concern, health must be an individual goal".

Matsinhe told the reporters that a further patient has died of Covid-19. This latest victim was a 27 year old Mozambican woman, who had been hospitalised in the northern province of Nampula. The doctors could not save her, and she died on Saturday. This brings the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 162.

Matsinhe announced that, since the start of the pandemic, 267,599 people have been tested for the coronavirus, 758 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 382 were from Maputo city, 120 from Tete, 66 from Manica, 58 from Zambezia, 49 from Inhambane, 46 from Cabo Delgado, 24 from Gaza, seven from Maputo province and six from Niassa. No tests were reported from Nampula or Sofala.

713 of the tests gave negative results, and 45 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 18,310. Of the new cases, 43 are Mozambican, one is a South African, and one a foreigner whose nationality is unclear.

25 of the cases are women or girls and 20 are men or boys. Six are children under the age of 15 and three are over 65 years old. No age information was available in four cases.

31 of the new cases (69 per cent) were from Maputo city, six from Inhambane, three from Manica, two from Niassa, two from Zambezia and one from Gaza.

Matsinhe said that, in line with standard Health Ministry procedure, all 45 cases reported on Monday are now in home isolation, and their contacts are being traced.

Over the same 24 hour period, six more Covid-19 patients were hospitalised (five in Maputo city and one in Nampula), and none were discharged. Currently, 46 people are under medical care in the Covid-19 isolation wards (42 in Maputo, two in Tete, one in Nampula and one in Zambezia).

Matsinhe said that 24 of these patients are men and 22 are women. Two are children under the age of 15, three are youths aged between 15 and 24, 28 are adults aged between 25 and 59, and 13 are aged 60 or above.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Matsinhe described the clinical condition of 26 of these patients as "moderate". 13 are in a serious condition, and seven are critically ill.

A further 59 people have made a full recovery from Covid-19 (23 in Zambezia, 21 in Cabo Delgado, eight in Manica and seven in Inhambane). This brings the total number of recoveries to 16,178 - or 88.4 per cent of all those in Mozambique diagnosed with Covid-19.

There are now 1,966 active cases of Covid-19 in the country. They are distributed as follows: Maputo city, 1,464 (74.5 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 130; Nampula, 90; Cabo Delgado, 70; Sofala, 55; Niassa, 51; Gaza, 41; Inhambane, 33; Zambezia, 24; Manica, five; Tete, three.