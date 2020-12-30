Malawi Court Orders Deportation of 3 Pakistanis After Serving 4-Year Jail for Kidnapping

Three Malawians of Asian origin who were convicted for kidnapping a five-year-old boy Tahil Shail of Asian extract have been sentenced to four years imprisonment each and that they be deported to their country of origin soon after completing their sentence.

The sentence was handed by Blantyre chief resident magistrate Simeon Mdeza, who predided over the case but has now been promoted to High Court as judge.

The three Pakistanis were arrested on December 11 2018 when they abducted a five-year-old child demanding a K3 billion ransom from the boy's father Mohammed Shail, 34, a Malawian of Asian origin who has a string of businesses in both Blantyre and Lilongwe.

Lehrassib Khan, 25: Hanza Akbar, 23, son in-law of Shail and master minder Shazed Khan, 22 - all Pakistanis abducted the child from Mpingwe on December 11 2018 and dropped him at Kanjedza mosque.

Private practice lawyer Goba Chipeta who was part of the prosecution team, welcomed the sentence.

"The court has given removal directions that they should be deported back to Pakistani after their imprisonment," he said.

Abductions are rare in Malawi but they are increasing especially carried by Pakistanis.