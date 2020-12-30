Malawi: Judge Potani Under Investigation Over Alleged Assault On Police Officer

Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal judge Healy Potani is being investigated for allegedly assaulting a Police Mobile Service officer assigned to provide security at his residence in Chinyonga, Blantyre, national police spokesperson James Kadadzera has confirmed.

Kadadzera said Sargent Emmanuel Sinda, stationed at Police Mobile Service B Division at Kanjedza in Blantyre and was on duty at Justice Potani's house, complained that he was assaulted by the judge.

"The matter has come to the attention of police management and follow up is being made," said Kadadzera.

"Proper measures will be taken," he added.

Nyasa Times has listened to an audio clip in which Sinda claims that Justice Potani assaulted him while on duty at his house.

He claims that the judge used foul language against him after he spotted the police officer sitting outside the guardroom.

"I tried to explain that the guardroom was being cleaned at the time, but he could not take that and started assaulting me mercilessly. I could not hit back out of respect, I just escaped," said the cop.

Justice Potani was not available for comment.

Potani was among five of Malawi's constitutional court judges who were the recipients of the prestigious Chatham House Prize for 2020 which is given to people or organisations deemed to have significantly improved international relations.

He was the judge president of the constitutional court that delivered the historic judgement nullifying the May 21 2019 presidential elections and ordered fresh polls within 150 days of the ruling which President Lazarus Chakwera eventually won and recently promoted Potani from High Court to Justice of Appeal.