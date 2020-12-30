Tanzania: New District Commissioners Appointed As Others Retained

IN continuation of forming his government, Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi has appointed new district commissioners, retaining some who served in the same position during Dr Ali Mohammed Shein's term.

Backed by Zanzibar constitution, Dr Hussein appointed with their districts in brackets Mr Rajab Ali Rajab (Unguja Urban) shifted from Unguja North B and Mr Khamis Mbeto Khamis (Unguja West B) new figure from Tourism Commission.

The list also has Ms Hamida Mussa Khamis (Unguja West B), who shifted from Unguja Central; and Mr Aboud Hassan Mwinyi (Unguja North A) new figure.

Other appointed district commissioners are Mr Kassim Haidar Jabir (Unguja North B) new figure from private business community; Mr Sadifa Juma Khamis (Unguja South) new figure former UVCCM national chairman; Ms Marina Joel Thomas (Unguja Central) shifted from Unguja Urban.

According to the press release signed by Mr Hassan Khatib- Director of Communication Department- State House, other appointees are Ms Mgeni Khatib Yahya (Wete, Pemba) new figure; Mohamed Mussa Seif (Micheweni, Pemba) shifted from Wete District; and Mr Abdalla Rashid Ali (Chakechake, Pemba) new figure.

President Mwinyi who was sworn-in as Isles President on November 02, 2020 following a landslide victory from the October 27/28 general elections started to form his government by appointing to the cabinet 15 ministers, which include members of the opposition, followed by appointment of Regional Commissioners (RC).