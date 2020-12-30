Tanzania: Zanzibar Civil Societies Stage Exhibition

ENTREPRENEURS and civil society organisations here are expecting to have another opportunity to display their products and services at an exhibition scheduled to start today, the organising committee has said.

"We have organised a twoday exhibition at the Ministry of Tourism premises in the Stone Town. We ask many people to attend to show support of NGOs development," Ms Asha Aboud- Chairperson of the Association of NGOs in Zanzibar (ANGOZA) said in a press conference.

She said about 114 civil societies from both Pemba and Unguja registered to take part in the 14th exhibition expected to be graced by President Hussein Ali Mwinyi.

Different entrepreneur groups and institutions will display their products and services.

Ms Aboud said that the exhibition is the start of their involvement in support of Zanzibar's development vision of 2050, and the ongoing implementation of industrialisation policy.

She informed journalists that so far the private sector- civil societies have been moving on well after switching to the speed of transformation led by both union President John Magufuli and President Mwinyi.

"We are determined to be among leading contributors to the development of our country in all areas, including agriculture, light industries, and provision of better services to the expectation of the people," she said.

The chairperson said that despite recording some achievements, lack of market and low quality products are some of the challenges facing civil societies in the country, asking the government for technical support and promotion of products.