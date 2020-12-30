South Africa: Police Launch Search Operation for a Missing Woman

29 December 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The South African Police Service in Giyani have launched a search operation for a 21-year-old woman, Rhulani Mabunda from Siyandhani village under Mopani District.

She was last seen leaving home on 13 December 2020 after she informed her mother that she was going to meet her boyfriend in Giyani CBD but she never returned back home. She was last seen wearing a black and white skirt, red shoes with a white T-Shirt.

Police members conducted search operation at the relatives and friends without any success.

Anyone with information that can assist the police to locate Rhulani may contact Captain Mchabi at 071 834 2139 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or by using MySAPS app.

Police investigations and search operations are continuing.

Office of the Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo

