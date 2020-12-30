South Africa: Media Statement - Ethics Committee Chairpersons Saddened By Passing of Ms Shabalala

27 December 2020
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

The Co-Chairpersons of the Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests, Ms Lydia Moshodi and Mr Bekizwe Nkosi, have expressed shock and sadness over the news of the passing of Ms Nomvuzo Shabalala.

"The passing of Ms Shabalala has robbed the committee, Parliament, and South Africa in general of a committed public servant who was dedicated in ensuring the highest oversight of the committee over the executive, We are today weaker as an institution, but are cognisant that she has made a meaningful impact on the lives of the people of South Africa," Ms Moshodi said.

On the mandate of the Ethics and Members' Interests Committee, Ms Shabalala was steadfast in calling for adherence to the highest moral principles. "Ms Shabalala continuously emphasised that adherence to high ethical standard is a way of enhancing public trust and confidence in Parliament as an institution and the elected representatives," Mr Nkosi emphasised.

The Co-Chairpersons extended the committee's heartfelt condolences to Ms Shabalala's family and friends and hope that they find solace from the fact that Ms Shabalala's life was a life well lived in the service of the people.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Copyright © 2020 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

