South Africa: Media Statement - Committee Chairperson Extends Condolences to Mpumlwana Family

24 December 2020
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises, Mr Khaya Magaxa, has expressed his sadness and shock over the news of the passing of Adv Loyiso Mpumlwana who was the member of the committee.

Adv Mpumlwana became a member of the National Assembly after the 2019 general elections and served on the Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises where he made a meaningful and remarkable contribution on the oversight work of the committee on the Department of Public Enterprises and its entities.

Mr Magaxa said the passing of Adv Mpumlwana is a loss to the committee as he possessed knowledge that the committee needed. He said his contribution to the committee during meetings was instrumental, and he leaves a shining legacy behind.

"I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to the Mpumlwana family. May his soul rest in eternal peace," said Mr Magaxa.

