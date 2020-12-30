South Africa: Parliament's Presiding Officers Send Condolences On the Passing of Hon. Simo Mfayela, MP

document

Parliament's Presiding Officers, Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) Ms Thandi Modise and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Mr Amos Masondo, have learnt with sadness the passing on of Inkatha Freedom Party Member of Parliament, Mr Simo Mfayela.

Mr Mfayela, a Permanent Delegate to the National Council of Provinces representing KwaZulu-Natal, has been a Member of Parliament from 2019 following the National and Provincial elections. He served in the Select Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Water and Sanitation and Human Settlements; Select Committee on Security and Justice; Select Committee on Petitions and Executive Undertakings; Joint Standing Committee on Defence and Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests.

"This has been a difficult year for South Africa, including Parliament which has lost several of its MPs. Our hearts go out to the family of Mr Mfayela, a dedicated, selfless and hardworking parliamentarian who still had a lot to offer to South Africa. He brought to the NCOP a wealth of experience, and his extensive knowledge and expertise in local governance greatly advanced and enhanced the legislative and oversight work of Parliament," said the Presiding Officers.

The Presiding Officers extend their heartfelt sympathies to Mfayela family, friends and colleagues and his political home - Inkatha Freedom Party.