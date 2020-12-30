South Africa: Media Statement - Basic Education Committee Chairperson Sends Condolences to Shabalala Family

27 December 2020
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education, Ms Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba, has expressed her deep sadness over the news of the passing of Ms Nomvuzo Francisca Shabalala yesterday.

Ms Mbinqo-Gigaba said they learnt from reports that Ms Shabalala has died due to a Covid-19 related illness yesterday after being hospitalsed last week. She said Ms Shabalala always ensured that the committee was of great assistance to the most vulnerable learners especially in the historically disadvantaged and impoverished communities.

She said Ms Shabalala's death is not only a loss to the basic education sector, but is a loss to the whole country. "The committee extends its heartfelt condolences to Shabalala family, friends and Ms Shabalala's colleagues. Our thoughts are with Tshabalala family and wish it strength during this very difficult time. May her soul rest in eternal piece."

Ms Mbinqo-Gigaba appealed to all South Africans particularly to the youth as the country is put under siege by the Covid-19 pandemic, to keep safe and stay safe. "It is important that all of us, especially the youth that seems to be affected and infected more by the second wave, to adhere to all the health regulations such as keeping social distance, wearing masks and washing or sanitising hands regularly. You are our future and are important for the future of this country," added Ms Mbinqo-Gigaba.

