Malawi: Drinking Alcohol On Empty Stomach Kills Chief in Kasungu

Group village headman Chinkhoma from Traditional Njombwa in cenyral region district of Kasungu died Monday after due to excessive intake of illicit gin, Kachasu.

Kasungu Police Station spokesperson, Edna Mzingwitsa said the development occurred on Christmas day.

She said Sapita Malekhaya, 60, was known for binge drinking and on the fateful day the Group village head Chinkhoma took alcohol on an empty stomach

Postmortem also confirmed that the chief lost his life due hypoglycemia.

"On December 25 he was last seen drinking alcohol and was ferried home by well-wishers. On December 28 his son found him dead in his house," said Mzingwitsa.

Police are, therefore, appealing to members of the community to avoid taking excessive beer on an empty stomach to avoid similar deaths.