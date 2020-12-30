South Africa: Mermaid Fillet - a Love Letter to Cape Town, Women and Jordan Takkies

29 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Suné Payne

Few books open with a line that says 'don't be taken for a p***s. This is particularly hard to remember when it's year end'. From the first page, 'Mermaid Fillet' draws you into its pages with its sharp writing about women, Cape Town and feminism.

Mermaid Fillet, the debut fiction novel by Mia Arderne is a must-read - it is funny, it is haunting, and it celebrates the complexity of women, especially those living in Cape Town.

It is a crime novel set mostly in Cape Town's Northern Suburbs, featuring the Goddess who looks over a set of seven main characters. Set in a world where mermaids exist, mermaid fillets are deemed to be a delicacy more prized and illegal than perlemoen.

Arderne's book is written spectacularly - from quick jabs about governing political parties, to scenes of the Cape Flats which are easily relatable to Capetonians. Mermaid Fillet's dialogue is filled with gems, like the description of being born wearing Jordan takkies, to Isaac and his boyfriend, and the dialogue between Letitia and her husband.

But underneath the sharp dialogue, toe-curling sex scenes and relatable references to the Cape Flats, it is a story of mental health and illness,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

