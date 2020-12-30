Malawi: Chrr, Cedep Demand Action From Malawi Govt Not Lip Service As Murders of Elderly Accused of Witchcraft Rise

30 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

The Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) and the Centre for the Development of People (Cedep) have condemned the recent killing of 67-year-old woman, Esinala Mbowe, of Karonga over allegations that she killed her son through witchcraft and has called on government to take serious efforts to not only to protect innocent souls of the elederly but to find a solution to the growing problem.

CHRR executive director Michael Kaiyatsa and his Cedep counterpart, Gift Trapence, in a statement issued on Tuesday, say the gruesome killing of Mbowe from Mwahimba Village in Traditional Authority (T/A) Kyungu in Karonga Districtis a stark reminder of government's persistent failure to protect older people from killings based on witchcraft accusations.

Kaiyatsa and Trapence add that the killing of Esinala Mbowe is particularly agonizing and profoundly frustrating coming barely two months after another woman was brutally killed in Fumbwa Village in the area of T/A Tambala in Dedza over similarly baseless witchcraft accusations.

"We urge the Malawi Police Service to do everything in their power to arrest whoever is responsible for this heinous crime and bring them to justice without delay. We also urge authorities to take all necessary measures for enhancing the safety of older persons in the country.

"We note that every time such killings occur, authorities issue statements of condemnation, promising to take firmer action to protect older people from such violence. Yet the killings continue. We urge the authorities to move from rhetoric to action to secure the lives of older persons in the country," said CHRR and Cedep.

The two organisations say it is high time Malawi made progress in protecting lives of older persons and not paying lip service.

"It is also quite disheartening that although individuals are arrested for such crimes, a majority of the cases do not proceed to trial due to failure in the administration of justice. For the few that make it to court, the charges and penalties often do not match the gravity of the crimes, creating a climate of impunity as well as deep fear among the elderly.

"As a human rights organisation, we have previously raised concerns with other human rights organisations about the lack of progress on crimes related to violence on the basis of witchcraft accusations, but apparently there is no change. We urge the police and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to improve coordination so that investigations can be concluded and the cases can be committed to the high court for trial expeditiously," Kaiyatsa and Trapence emphasize.

CHRR and CEDEP have pledged to continue sensitizing communities to desist from violence based on witchcraft accusations.

With support from the Royal Norwegian Embassy, CHRR and CEDEP are currently working across 20 Traditional Authorities in 10 districts to address violence on the basis of witchcraft accusations through awareness raising, advocacy, capacity building and systematic human rights monitoring, documentation and reporting.

The belief in witchcraft is deeply rooted in many ethnic groups across Malawi and whenever a misfortune strikes, including loss of a life, someone is blamed for it. This belief cuts across all classes of society, the rich and poor, the educated and the uneducated, and the young and the old.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy Finally Settle Twitter War
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
South Africans Back to Lockdown Level 3 Over Covid-19 Case Surge

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.